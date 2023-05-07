Skyrocketing of airfares

Kashmir airfares have again sky rocketed after the domestic airline, Go First, announced cancellation of its flights across the country till May 12 due to “operational reasons”.

The airline also announced that it is filing for voluntary insolvency proceedings with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Like other parts of the country, the air travel has been affected here also. Thousands of travellers who had booked tickets in advance are suffering now due to cancellation of the flights.

The grim scenario has emerged at a time when the tourism sector had gained momentum and authorities were expecting a record two crore visitors this year.