Skyrocketing of vegetable, fruit prices

This year skyrocketing of the prices of vegetables, fruits and other food items has been witnessed from time to time. This time also the prices have gone up and consumers are being made to pay through their nose. This is happening ahead of the winter season.

If the scenario is such at this time, one can well understand what is in store for winter when the main supply line the Srinagar - Jammu National Highway remains frequently blocked due to snowfall, landslides and shooting stones.

Reports say that potatoes, tomatoes, onions, cauliflower, collard greens, peas, beans, and other vegetables are being sold at higher rates than those prescribed by the Directorate of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA). Same is the case with oranges, pineapples, kiwis, pomegranates, grapes, and papayas besides the apples.