Skyrocketing of vegetable, fruit prices

This year skyrocketing of the prices of vegetables, fruits and other food items has been witnessed from time to time. This time also the prices have gone up and consumers are being made to pay through their nose. This is happening ahead of the winter season.
If the scenario is such at this time, one can well understand what is in store for winter when the main supply line the Srinagar - Jammu National Highway remains frequently blocked due to snowfall, landslides and shooting stones.
Reports say that potatoes, tomatoes, onions, cauliflower, collard greens, peas, beans, and other vegetables are being sold at higher rates than those prescribed by the Directorate of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA). Same is the case with oranges, pineapples, kiwis, pomegranates, grapes, and papayas besides the apples.
Even the chicken is sold at higher rate in the markets. The consumers allege lack of adequate checking by the concerned department officials in the markets.
On the other hand the officials keep on saying that they do the checking to stop the malpractices by those selling fruits, vegetables and other food items.
There is an immediate need to intensify the market checking. The markets checking must not be done on special occasions only but must be a permanent practice. In fact it should be intensified if there are reports of vegetables and fruits and other items being sold at exorbitant rates.
There must be an end to the exploitation of the consumers by a section of shopkeepers indulging in such malpractices. The consumers must also report such exploitation to the concerned department officials, who can not be present everywhere and every time in markets for the checking.
Those selling fruits and vegetables keep are saying that due to the low production of fruits and vegetables this year, the rates are on the higher side.
If that is the case the sellers must approach the concerned department and get the rates updated genuinely rather than raising the prices as per their own wish. A proper mechanism has to be there.
The concerned department must ensure that the ongoing unjustified price hike of vegetables and fruits is put to an end and that the consumers are not made to suffer again and again.