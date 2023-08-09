Skyrocketing of vegetable prices

Because of the skyrocketing of the prices of vegetables in the markets, the consumers are suffering a lot. As per reports the Kashmiri Haakh ( collard green) is said to be more expensive than chicken in Kashmir.

The other vegetables are also sold at exorbitant rates. The market checking by the concerned officials to control the prices of vegetables is not that visible. There should be more visibility on a large scale of such a process.

There is significant difference between the wholesale and retail prices of the vegetables. The prices sky rocket after the vegetables reach local marketplaces.