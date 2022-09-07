SMA: His understanding of Education

The life of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah according to the author and veteran journalist M J Akbar “evolved into a stream of consciousness one half lava one half love”.

Too much space has been given by social scientists to the ‘lava’ segment ignoring the domain of love that evolved into his consciousness with many dimensions and education and its growth being one of these.

Sheikh Sahib found education instrumental to promote the culture of peace and coexistence. After completing his education at Aligarh Muslim University in 1930, Abdullah returned to Kashmir and joined government service as a science teacher.

However, he gave up the job and commenced his journey of transformative politics with the support of plebeian masses. He was passionate about transforming education as well, and looked at it as an agency for social change and development.

His political and economic ideas continue to be the subject of discussion and research but there is a certain neglect with regard to his formidable ideas on education and its role in nation-building and citizen-building.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared 2022 as the year of excellence and in this context the greatest tribute to the memory of Sheikh Sahib would be to enlist and analyse his ideas on education and locate their contemporary relevance.

In this column an attempt is made to produce a synoptic view of Sheikh Sahib’s educational thought and practice.