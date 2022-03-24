Smart City Mission

The concept of smart city began at the time when whole world was facing one of the serious economic crises. In 2008 International Business Machine (IBM) commenced work on a smarter cities concept.
The concept is not limited to information communication technology and sustainable infrastructure but forms a vital part for building a smart city.
It is a technologically modernised urban area. It uses different types of technological platforms such as voice activation methods, automated sensors to collect data, data centers and the electronic methods.
It is a city that uses technology to solve problems of city and provide services effectively, efficiently and economically.
It deals in improving accessibility, transportation, sustainability and social services besides enabling citizens’ voice their thoughts. Its main objective is to provide ease of general living to its citizens. This smartness depends on various factors including employment, politics, education and health care.
The core infrastructure elements in a smart city may include adequate electricity & water supply, solid waste management, sanitation, economic & efficient public transport, urban mobility, digitalisation, affordable housing, strong & comprehensive information technology and over all good governance for all this to happen.
In world Amsterdam in Netherlands is said to be the first smart city created in 1994. GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) is mentioned to be the first smart city established during 2013 in India.
A smart city is expected to have four infrastructural rudders which are as follows:
(i) Physical Infrastructure. It relates to the basic physical infrastructures required for an economy to function and sustain, such as power grid, sewage & waste disposal, transport network etc.
(ii) Institutional Infrastructure: It is the basic organisational and physical structures with requisite paraphernalia thereto for running an institution. It includes government systems, financial institutions, education and health institutions and law enforcement.
(iii) Economic Infrastructure: This refers to the basic facilities which directly benefit the process of production, manufacture and distribution in an economy, and
(iv) Social Infrastructure: It refers to a good social infrastructure necessary for human development through better skills, craftsmanship and education. The main constituents of social infrastructure are health and education.
Comprehensive development in smart cities may have some typical features like, a) expanding housing facilities for all, b) promoting mixed land use in area based development, c) planning for unplanned areas, d) developing & preserving open spaces, e) playgrounds, f) parks, g)reduce urban warming effects, h) promoting eco-balance, I) reduce air pollution /congestion/resource depletion, j) boost local economy, k) ensure security, l) promote interactions, m) refurbish road network for vehicles, public transport, cyclists, pedestrians and providing services within walking distances to better the quality of life of citizens.
In India the Smart City Mission was launched in June, 2015 by the Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs which chose through four rounds of selection from 1/2016 to 6/2018 in the country 100 cities for urban renewal and retrofitting with the objective to promote decent quality of life to their citizens and apply smart solutions to improve services and infrastructure. These cities were to be established during 2021-22 and 2022-23 as minimum of five years was given to each for completion.
The Srinagar Smart City Project was approved in third round of competition held in 4/2017. For this purpose a company limited by shares was established as Srinagar Smart City Limited and incorporated as a special purpose vehicle on 8-9-2017 under the Companies Act 2013. It is governed by Board of Directors with its Chairman, Administrative Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department Jammu & Kashmir.
In case of State level High Powered Steering Committee for Smart City Srinagar, it is headed by Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir. It envisions transforming Srinagar into an eco-friendly, socio-economically vibrant city that utilises its natural & cultural heritage resources creating harmony among and opportunities for its people with cost effective and citizen friendly governance.
It aims to harness all ways and means through innovative and inclusive solutions to improve the quality of citizens’ life.
The Project consists of two components, viz, Area Based Development, and Pan City Solutions. By virtue of its time frame the project was scheduled to be completed in 4/2022.
The area based development component for city improvement, city renewal and city extension was estimated to cost Rs.2,869.24 crore and the Pan City Solutions covering larger parts of the city Rs.765.03 crore for Srinagar city.
Under the area based component 76 percent was to be developed on modern lines, 19 percent as green field and five percent area kept for specified purposes.
Viewing from the perspective of its typical features, infrastructures and aims & objectives the Smart City Mission appears to focus on a technology driven, knowledge based, skill assisted and harmonious economy where every workable person is engaged in some good productive activity required by a general livable society.
A city smart on paper must be smart on ground also. May not anyone call it so but truth needs no proof. In Srinagar there is much room for improvement.
With little and short showers various areas of city get inundated terribly debunking the claims to systemic strength and personnel vigilance. The sewage treatment plants, drainage systems and safe drinking water have unchallengeable importance for cleanliness is next to Godliness. A dirty city cannot be smart.
Maintaining a clean surrounding refreshes body, mind and soul to live a successful and peaceful life. No fiction that a mere trickle of miasma makes the whole feast and a palace yucky and unbearable.
Drainage system is to be planned with reference to the lowest gradient in the city so that drainage in comparatively low lying areas may not flow back to worry the people and drag the public money down the drain.
More STPs may be established and those already existing ensured optimal utilisation so that fauna & flora is not affected. Supply of safe drinking water has to be ensured to ward off water borne diseases.
Land transport which fails in area coverage, frequency and time needs correction. The morning and the afternoon hours are mostly dry due to scanty mobility.
The situation is paradoxical transporters wail paucity of passengers and the latter lament lack of transportation.
However, somewhere lies the snag which has to be removed as both cannot be wholly untrue. Aerial connectivity and the electricity, nowadays breath of an economy, suffering tremors of shuts/cuts and slows.
Instances of corruption which is of various forms, delay in disposal of cases and modus-operandi of the machinery also checkmate the move toward smartness. Disaster management should be quick & compact. These sectors form the core infrastructure to march to smartness.
The author is a former Sr. Audit Officer and Consultant in the A.G’s Office Srinagar.
