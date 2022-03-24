Smart City Mission

The concept of smart city began at the time when whole world was facing one of the serious economic crises. In 2008 International Business Machine (IBM) commenced work on a smarter cities concept.

The concept is not limited to information communication technology and sustainable infrastructure but forms a vital part for building a smart city.

It is a technologically modernised urban area. It uses different types of technological platforms such as voice activation methods, automated sensors to collect data, data centers and the electronic methods.

It is a city that uses technology to solve problems of city and provide services effectively, efficiently and economically.