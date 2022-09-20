It is good that the government at the highest level again intervened to ensure smooth passage of apple laden trucks from Kashmir to outside markets. The apple growers and traders heaved a sigh of relief this time.

Earlier, they were unhappy following reports that the trucks are allegedly being stopped for days together on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

This was happening as the apple harvesting season has just begun and is about to gain momentum in comings weeks.

This had also happened in the middle of this year when harvesting and transportation of other fruits was in progress and the government at the top level had to intervene at that time also.