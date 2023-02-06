Snow bound roads in upper reaches

After the recent snowfall roads in several areas in upper reaches continue to remain blocked. As a result, the people living in these areas face hardships. Patients in need of emergency treatment in hospitals get stuck at homes.

They do not reach hospitals due to non-availability of transport. Sometimes some of them are carried on cots by their family members, who have to walk several kilometres on foot.

A pregnant woman delivered twins at a hospital in Uri. The transport facility to take her, and the new born, was not available and she had to be carried on a cot. There may be a number of such incidents, which go unnoticed.