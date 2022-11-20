Snow, Schools, and the Secretariat

In a contest between a beast and a beautiful, who should you cheer for. Depends. If we go by order, may be beast. If we go by life, certainly beautiful. And snowfall is one such beautiful thing.

We have lived with this beauty for ages. Our children know it down to the last flake. But now we are told that somebody has to decide when it is a snowfall; heavy, light or moderate. It's a blizzard in the realm of normal. (Krehun Sheen)

When law withers to bare letter, spirit prefers a burial. Along the way, under the lichgate, is a long line: sense, wisdom, humour, and all that makes life worth living.

Law is needed, but it is no substitute for life. Life is not just bigger than law, it is different than law. Any attempt to fit life within the frame of law, deforms life. It is tyrannical with a comical texture to it. This mix of tyranny and comicality is on display here.

Earlier we knew when it was winter, and when to go for vacations. The space called school was autonomous enough to take a call. And these decisions never went wrong.