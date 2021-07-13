Soaring inflation fears

COVID-induced hardships for a common man have not yet ended and are not going to end so easily for times to come. The phase wise outbreak of the virus itself indicates uncertainty to loom large and economic lockdowns are all set to be one among the new virus-induced norms. Apprehensions are holding ground that every new phase will bring a new set of adversities on health as well as economic front.

Even as vaccination has given hope to control spread of the virus, several economic stimulus packages have not been able to infuse confidence among the general public on the economic front. The economy continues to struggle to make it back on track. In this regard, uncontrolled rising prices of essential commodities and other products is assuming dangerous dimensions which has already pushed millions of households into poverty. Precisely, it’s the inflation which is now emerging more deadly than the coronavirus. The skyrocketing prices of essential commodities is contrary to the given situation where wage deflation and increasing joblessness have pushed (and continue to push) households into a distress situation. In fact, those essentially known as staple food items (potatoes & onions) of economically poor sections are fast getting out of reach of the kitchen budget of these households. Notably, potatoes have witnessed the steepest rise of over 92%, followed by onions at around 45%. A comparative analysis of data by the consumer affairs ministry shows that in average wholesale prices, potato prices have gone up by 108% and onions witnessed an increase of 47% in the past one year.