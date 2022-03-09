Social capital and COVID-19

Since, social capital measures the value of resources (both tangible and intangible resources) it has therefore the capacity to measure health resources in general and COVID-19 tools in particular.

We generally look at social capital as a constituent of capital generating merit goods and public goods, for a common cause of achieving greatest happiness of greatest number.

Social capital can be used as a tool by planners and economists to explain the improved performance of Frontline Health Workers, the growth of COVID-19 frontline warriors, superior managerial performance of doctors and nurses, enhanced vaccine supply chain relationships, and the evolution of all viruses related to COVID-19.