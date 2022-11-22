Social equity and inclusion in light of NEP 2020

Education is the single greatest tool for achieving social justice and equality. Inclusive and equitable society is characterized by an opportunity to dream, thrive, and contribute to the nation without any inhibitions and fear.

The education system must aim to benefit Indian children so that no child loses any opportunity to learn and excel because of circumstances of birth or background. This case study will help us to conceptualize social equity and inclusion.

Long back when I was an MPhil student in PG Department of Education we had a dedicated helper lady working on casual basis. She belonged to socio-economically disadvantaged group (SEDG). One day she was accompanied by her daughter.

My supervisor Late Professor N.A Nadeem told this girl “Beta, in which class do you read”. She was shy and did not answer. Her mother said she was a student of class 5th standard and had left her studies six months ago. My supervision was keen to know the reasons why she was a school dropout.