Social media: a double edged sword

BY HAYA QAZI

The good

The dawn of the 21st century marked the advent of Industrial Revolution 4.0. This revolution was fuelled by the innovation of computer and Internet. Undoubtedly, the benefits of internet are countless.

For instance, about two decades ago, we couldn’t have imagined communicating intercontinentally in a matter of seconds through video-calling or messaging.

As per data by Press Information Bureau, more than 50% of the Indian population uses social media. WhatsApp has the largest number of users, followed by YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.