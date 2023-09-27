Social Media’s Positive and Negative Consequences

Social media has become an integral part of modern society, shaping how we communicate, access information, conduct business, and engage in activism.

Its impact is complex, with both positive and negative consequences, and it continues to evolve as technology and society change. It is important for individuals and society as a whole to be aware of these impacts and to use social media responsibly and critically.

However, the use of social media in fomenting terrorism and radicalization in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), like in many other parts of the world, has been a concern for security agencies - Government.

Terrorist organizations have used social media to spread propaganda, share videos and images glorifying violence, and recruit individuals into their ranks. They often target vulnerable individuals who may be easily influenced by extremist ideologies.

Social media platforms have been used to disseminate information about terror activities, such as attacks, clashes with security forces, and propaganda materials. This can help these groups maintain visibility and relevance.