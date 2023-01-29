Social metamorphosis in Kashmir

Thirty years ago, Kashmir was different. Who could have imagined this social metamorphosis, so massive and so abrupt? Until recent past, the political discourse was paramount. It is now about social concerns that have become overriding to other issues. The credit goes to the present dispensation that it could come to surface, as a new reality.

It has exposed each realm of functioning of traditional power elite of our society. The subtleties of corruption and casualness in governance, strengthening access to power and money by a few vested sections, through the refuge of emotional identity, which so far were not known to commoners, are unreservedly available.

Politicians cannot misguide now. They have to be careful about what they could provide to their cadres. The traditional mystification has no coat to thicken it. There is amazing grassroots level awareness about the details, which remained unknown and unsaid in the past. Politics has been empowered, through three tier system.

Transparency in administration through PS Guarantee Act is a break with the past. It is creditable, if the land record digitization, when complete, will be available in Hindi, English and Urdu versions for public scrutiny; it would be path breaking measures in creating public awareness and dispersing correct information.

It is measured value addition to the governance with honesty and transparency. This credibility and visibility in public realm will further demystify people of their mindsets.

Half truths and half lies had been the history of past that has led to this state of art, where mystification, glorification and tacit approval of political and religious elite produced the moment of 1990, a requiem to the old Kashmir.