Social reformation: a need to replace populism

The last one decade has been a decade of revelations. The nature’s furry through COVID 19 and now unprecedented floods in some parts and dry spells unknown before in many regions have shown how humans are compelled to engage with nature, rather than shunning it. The Russian invasion too has exposed the myth of being super power and delusion of predictability of world order.

It has been an era that has made virtual world questioning the actual world of primary groups and its established systems, including confessionalism. Artificial intelligence has made a big leap bound to tell us that even the diseases can be predicted in advance, remedies could be formulated straight to know the date of death.

No wonder, if peace remains to allow scientific community to work as it does, death might be conquered. Religion had given meaning to life, for making to believe that life after death, somewhat, linked to this world. Vision, speech, recognition and generation all were fields of religion. This has been taken up by Artificial Intelligence.

The focus is now on predictive analysis, digital avatars, control and inventing military weapons. Data is god and there is massive advancement in computing technology. Recurrent neural networks use sequential data to take information from prior inputs to produce the current outputs.

It has made control discipline and consumption on predictable lines, which can be corrected and resurrected on flowing information from the data bank. This indulgence of computer technology through AI has played with the boundaries of religion and the receipts of pure science.

Although, history is classified in different periods, from ancient to modern, in reality it has a connection in continuity to the realm of power and domination though control and discipline. The shift from pre-modern to post-modern is not abrupt. It is shaped by an epistemological lag of two centuries known as Modern. Modern had created social and lived religion from separation of state and formal religion.

The state and the institutions would strengthen the moral intrinsic core to the material advancement. Science is blessing so long it remains pure science and religion would morally guide as long as it would be inherent with social making. Post Modern is a rupture of boundaries and its centrality. Instead of giving us frontiers back with social trust, its multicultural and transcended world is a division of rich and poor, ignorant and well informed with crudity and surveillance on constructed boundaries. It is a strange world.

We are all wanderers, watched and observed from homes to workplaces, from roads to buildings from air to seas, finally gathered in chips. In the past too, we empowered clergy, believed in it with unconditional loyalty and now we help the data bank with our wilful participation in social media through electronic gadgets and mobile phones.

This in turn has exposed our belief system that we are no longer the masters of our being. And in this asymmetrical social order ramparts of past and present have converged to hyphen religion and science.

Science has turned to scientism, goal rationality for power and domination, while, religion to religiosity for supremacy and dominance. This has generated populism all over the world, a combination of primordialism with nationalism. It is mixing of macho nationalism with rudimentary religiosity. Have a look at the international scenario for the last one decade, it has same scene everywhere.

A leadership that denies the contributions of the past governance in nation building , a leadership that works on the wash off effect of modernity and places emphasis on security apparatus rather than welfarism and a leadership that that believes in autocracy under the apparel of democracy.

It has worked in creating the new social political consciousness, which initially helped the aggressive populism that cloud our sight and shroud our vision to go beyond image.