Soil: Secret of its vitality

In order to comprehend the Holy Verse in all its subtleties, one has to know first the concepts of life and vitality in their true scientific sense.

The concept of vitality—the living has changed greatly and come closer to inner truth stated in Holy Quran 1400 years back.

Biological knowledge coming to fore in recent time confirms this.

Life is a mathematical programme coded on a giant chemical molecule. It stands testified in another Holy Verse:

‘’We created him from a drop of liquid; we shaped and programmed him’’ (80:19)