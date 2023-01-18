Some Evidences from Awantipora

BY DHAAR MEHAK AND SHAHID SALEEM

As an attempt in the direction of planned and speedy development, the government of India has been selecting destinations from across the country to convert them into smart-cities.

While the concept of smart cities is associated with the use of Information and Communication Technology, in India it is essentially related to the speedy development of the selected area destinations and to usher in urbanisation and allied development.

The concept of smart cities came into existence in 2008 when the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) conceptualised the idea and began testing the same in 2009.

The concept flourished in India during 2015 and was launched initially in a hundred cities and towns. The aim behind planning the initiation of the smart cities in India was to make the lives of people better and their living sustainable with a long-run perspective.

In a bid to hasten the process of urbanization with proper planning and execution, the smart city mission was launched in the region of Jammu and Kashmir as well. It was thought that a better and optimum resource use with appropriate space allocation and maximum utilization of the existing resources will be taken care of.