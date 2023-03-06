SOP on environmental safeguards

The move by Jammu and Kashmir Government to strictly implement the fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre on environmental safeguards in developmental projects is a very significant and a welcome step.

Such measures are always required here and must have been taken much earlier as Jammu and Kashmir is vulnerable to natural disasters. Now, since the initiative has been taken and it is being hoped that the guidelines will help, in true sense, to protect the eco-fragile environment here.

According to reports, the SOP is stressing on mandatory disaster management plans, risk assessment and eco-fragility studies in development projects particularly the construction of highways, roads and tunnels within 100 km of the International Border (IB) or the Line of Control (LoC).