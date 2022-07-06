SOPs during inclement weather

Two hundred and eighteen pilgrims and 25 local porters died during snowfall and freezing cold on Yatra route in August, 1996.

After several years, a record number of pilgrims were either returning after having “ darshan” at the holy cave or going towards the holy cave when the weather conditions turned hostile that year.

It snowed and rained for days together. Thousands of pilgrims were stranded along the narrow, slippery, and highly hazardous pathway between August 21 to August 26.

Two hundred and forty three persons including 218 pilgrims died. They were frozen to death or some of them slipped down to the deep ravines due to stampede at many points.

The yatra was stopped and large number of pilgrims got stranded on various other places on the yatra routes.