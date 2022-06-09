Sorry seems to be the hardest word

'Sorry’.. just a common word exchanged between people who feel related.

One hears it frequently in everyday life. It has been in use for the last thousand years. The Old German language inherited it as ‘sore’, meaning ‘ pain’. Later, in Old English, it became ‘sarig’, meaning ‘pained or distressed’. It continued with a variant spelling ‘ sorry’.

A word easy to say when it is necessary to say it. But even simple words prove difficult to say in some rare circumstances. Shakespeare’s Macbeth, having just killed the king, confessed that, in response to the church bells ringing, he could not say ‘amen’.