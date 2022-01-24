South Asia’s Dilemma

The situation evolving in different regions of the world is alarming, and it is particularly so in South Asia, despite valiant efforts of India to vaccinate near-total population in the country.

But the fact is that the economy has been hit hard in the region, like all other regions, because of the inflation, high prices and shortage of commodities.

In this scenario, no single country can do everything for the region. It requires a collective effort with leadership rising to the occasion, cutting across the political and geographical divisions.