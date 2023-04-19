South Kashmir making strides towards becoming a peace hub

The people of South Kashmir have indeed realized that peace is the only way forward . The people of South Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Police District of Awantipora have earlier witnessed unrest and violence for a long time, and the people have borne the brunt.

In these districts, earlier, there used to be frequent stone pelting during gunfights, protests and joining of local youth in terrorist groups. Known for its unrest and violence, these districts have been making significant strides towards becoming a peace hub in recent years. The areas have witnessed a steep decrease in the number of violent incidents, and there have been efforts to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people.

One of the key factors contributing to this change is the increased focus on development and welfare initiatives by the Government. There has been an emphasis on improving infrastructure, providing better healthcare and education facilities, and creating employment opportunities.

Another important factor is the engagement with local communities and the strengthening of trust between the Government and the people. Dialogue and engagement have helped in addressing the grievances of the people and finding solutions to long-standing issues.

Additionally, there has been a concerted effort to counter the influence of terror groups and promote peace and reconciliation. The security forces have adopted a more nuanced approach, targeting terrorist groups while avoiding civilian casualties.

Overall, the progress made in South Kashmir towards peace and development is a positive sign, and there is a need to continue the efforts to consolidate the gains made so far. The sustained engagement with local communities, the strengthening of institutions, and the promotion of socio-economic development will be crucial in ensuring lasting peace in the region.