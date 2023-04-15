Sovereign gold bonds explained

When we look at the investment scenario in all precious metals, it’s the gold that enjoys investors’ confidences in all circumstances. Gold is considered the most dependable metal during uncertainties and economic crises. T

ime has proved that gold is more stable and liquid than any other asset class and has acted as a strong wall against any crises. Notably, investors have been using the power of gold since the times of the Great Depression in 1930 as a hedge to protect their investment portfolio in volatile market scenarios as well as to enhance returns and preserve their wealth.

Generally looking at the glitters of gold in our own context, we find Kashmiris have always viewed gold as one of the most valuable commodities and own it mostly to hedge during the times of any crisis.

Our elders tell us stories how gold has proved a gainful wealth insurance instrument during the times of crisis, be it Indo-Pak wars, natural disasters or political unrest.

Precisely, gold has been an integral part of our culture. Nothing has threatened our love for gold. Uniquely, mostly we own gold in the form of wearable wealth, like necklaces, bangles or earrings and very less as depreciation-safe bars or ingots. Such a treasury is a symbol of generations of patience, thrift and, of course, risk-averse genes.

Our great-great grandparents, who bought gold instead of having a piece of land, knew that if they managed to hang on to the gold, it would stand their off-springs in good stead.

Buying gold jewelry may not be called an investment in the rest of the world, but in our culture, it’s one of the most valuable investments. It has not only brought riches to the people but also rescued them during the times of crisis. For a Kashmiri, gold jewelry is the best way to preserve and invest wealth. Kashmiris have always felt that whenever they need money, they can sell their gold to generate cash. This is the way our parents and grandparents have always done it.

Over a period of time, the mode of investment in gold has undergone transformation. Exploring investment opportunities in gold is not cumbersome now. Apart from owning the gold in physical form, there are several modes of investment in gold without taking physical possession of the yellow metal.

These non-physical forms are referred to as paper gold. To elaborate, this paper gold is a kind of asset representing the price of gold on a particular day of investment. In other words, it’s not truly gold and is not backed by real metal.