Sow the seeds early

By then there energies are sapped, their level of confidence is abysmally low, and their skill to do a business is gone. In case of higher education also, our youth pursue it aimlessly, just to get a degree.

This, in a hope that some day some government job might fall in their lap. But we have now seen the devastating effects of this mindset on our society. It has ruined many lives, and resulted in widespread sickness in our society.

There is a need to change this mindset, and prepare our youth to become entrepreneurs at a very young age. Our education system also needs to align in that direction.