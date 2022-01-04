Sow the seeds early

It is now an accepted fact that unless our youth take up innovative ideas, and turn them into effective economic activities, the wheels of prosperity cannot move.
To create new avenues of employment, and to minimise dependence on government jobs, it is extremely crucial that our youth take to activities that generate employment.
To this end it is crucial that our youth are oriented, from early age, to search for new ideas, and lay foundation of their economic enterprise when they are full of energy.
Unfortunately we have been observing in our society that our educated youth waste many precious years into finding some low paid jobs, and finally when they realise the futility of this effort, they turn to business.
By then there energies are sapped, their level of confidence is abysmally low, and their skill to do a business is gone. In case of higher education also, our youth pursue it aimlessly, just to get a degree.
This, in a hope that some day some government job might fall in their lap. But we have now seen the devastating effects of this mindset on our society. It has ruined many lives, and resulted in widespread sickness in our society.
There is a need to change this mindset, and prepare our youth to become entrepreneurs at a very young age. Our education system also needs to align in that direction.
A monotonous, and linear way of adding years to one’s educational life, is not the way to go ahead. Thanks to the changes that have been proposed in new education policy, there is a hope that in the years to come we might witness a change for good.
We may now have our boys following some market activity, trying to establish their own business, while at the same time pursuing education.
If the new education policy unfolds in a right way, and if the larger societal minds accept the changes, there is a hope that our youth take business as first option, and look for avenues globally.
This is a world that is now connected, and the markets are effectively becoming one single space. In this space if our youth is to make a mark, preparations for that should begin now.
And the right place to make these preparations is school. The concerned departments need to think about this very seriously.