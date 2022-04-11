Spaces for sports

Similarly there are other games in which students from different schools win laurels, and thus leave a mark on the minds of those who are interested in those forms of sports. But in this atmosphere of enhanced interest in various games, one question haunts us all.

Where are the spaces available to our younger generation to play spot? Some decades back we had huge vacant spaces in every village and town of the valley, where children and youth of the locality would try their talent, and hone their sporting skills.

In the city itself, there were open spaces that would act as ever-ready grounds for youth.