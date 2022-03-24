Sports as Profession

Physical education in general and sports in particular are now opted as careers for delivering varied sports skills and services. On a cursory look we see plethora of job avenues for various sports professional, so need of hour is realize value of any particular sports skill.
Sports is globally now recognized as an industry for generating revenue and employment opportunities in various on field and off field activities.
Various types of sports events are organized which involve not only players but other sports professionals and experts, and generate revenue to stakeholders. Sports councils, boards, academies, clubs, and leagues have given a boost to the sports profession.
Now physical education and allied sectors are contributing to this industry. There are many Government and non Government bodies actively involved in promoting sports.
We now have good opportunities in this industry starting from sports management professionals, coaches, fitness experts, sports tourism professionals, adventure sports, event managers, sports broadcasters sports journalists, and sports analysts.
Technology has also opened the door for many other sports professions like video assistants, video referees etc. We need sports experts in assessing and quantifying athletic performance of players.
In this regard our students can opt for various courses and get certified from certain institutes. Students can get graduation and PG in the domain of physical education and get certificates.
Some opportunities are available for graduate and post graduate sports professionals; they can get selected as coaches, trainers, event managers, public relation officers, Yoga teachers, personal instructors, coordinators, sports marketing consultants.
Govt. has successfully started Khelo India under its aegis to build sports infrastructure and sports related youth mobilisation program and talent hunt by organising sports events across the country.
The talent management and training sessions are organised and the sports activities are being institutionalised and sustained strategy and ways are provided to create a sports environment. That is why now the sports field has been recognised as an industry and profession for generating jobs.
Now anybody with sports talent can get a chance to represent a state, or country, at various national and international events.
Govt has taken a slew of measures to take sports to every part of J&K. Govt has rolled out recruitment scheme in gazetted and non gazetted category for outstanding sports persons and the sports category reservation in Govt jobs is also in place provided sports person outshines at national and international level.
Recently four Football players From J&K have Qualified AIFF (All India Federation of Football) CAT-2 and became eligible for referee position in all India football federation. The sports ministry is also arranging foreign tours for exposure to the new talent. J&K has now distinction to represent India in Winter Olympics.
The research pursuits in sport are also emerging as there is dire need to study various nuances of physical education. Students can qualify NET JRF and join the teaching line at various levels. Degrees in sports management are also having great demand for becoming PR professionals and entrepreneurs.
Aerobics is now the passion of youth. You can become an expert by getting a certificate or courses in it. Athletes who excel with winning performance in glamour sports like gymnastics, and ice skating can reap good financial support and fame.
Those who have sports acumen and passion get better job choices provided they take physical education and get certificates in various sports events.
