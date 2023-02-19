Sports promote peace and development

Sports is a blessing: Sports bestow us with peace of mind, the true goal of life. Besides nourishing our bodies, it teaches us discipline and polishes our administrative potentialities.

Sports of any kind are a practical educational institution where we learn how to use our physical, mental, and emotional energies. And that everything which helps us exploits our faculties is a true blessing. It harnesses values such as patience, and teamwork, and strengthens our sense of togetherness is might.

Sports is a fence: Youth is such a period in ones’s life in which he moves faster towards the things he feels are overwhelmingly exciting. During this, he likes and wishes to be heroic.

But simultaneously in this period, he is not mentally so developed that he can distinguish right and wrong things the way an experienced person does. Thus satisfying his urge to be heroic can lead him astray.

Therefore, he needs to be protected. He needs to have a fence, besides parenting and other things, to save him from the influence of negative energies that can entice him towards violence, a way to show heroism.

No doubt, extremism is an ideological and political process. But its scope and influence enhance to a considerable level where the youth who belong to poverty have little access to education and do not have enough space for sports. Therefore, sports play a pivotal role in saving the youth from the negative influences of radical ideologies and other social evils.