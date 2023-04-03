Spray of Hope

BY SAJAD LONE
Whatever be the end, farmers always begin their agricultural activities with the hope that their hard-work will bear fruit for them. Despite losses farmers are tenacious and resilient because they believe in tomorrow.
Last year Apple growers in Kashmir alleged that they suffered massive losses due to sudden shutdown of national highway and due to export of Iranian Apple into Indian markets, however, Kashmiri Apple continues to be a favourite for thousands of people across the country.
As the spraying season approaches, the apple growers move out into their orchards for spraying different horticulture mineral oils (HMOs) to keep diseases like San Jo’s Scale and Red Mite at bay to ensure the quality of apple is not compromised.
Since some of the growers are going through massive debits and are not able to arrange mineral oil because of its cost, they have switched to some other alternatives, like use of Coroban mixing it with insecticides and pesticides that also keeps diseases at bay to some large extent.
The apple production in Kashmir is a story of ebbs and flows. Some years are more difficult than others due to mother nature, volatile markets, and other external forces which growers are unable to control. But despite these challenges, these stewards of the land keep apple farming alive year after year. Because for them Apple farming is a profession of hope and a catalyst to boost the economy of Kashmir.
For apple growers in Kashmir, it takes both blood and sweat to prepare yearly produce, as apple growing must go through series of sprays annually to keep the infections at bay at any cost.
Since the people connected with apple farming are mostly not highly qualified, nor have done any special course in apple growing, their entire hard-work relies on the advisories issued by horticulture department and the guidance of experts.
Thus, it's the responsibility of government and experts to continue monitoring the activities of growers and to provide them timely assistance in terms of advisories, and field support.
The unfortunate scenes that are prevailing for years among apple growers that most of the them bring insecticides and pesticides on credit, where duplicate products are being handed over to them; that too with extra charges. But in the recent years enforcement teams of agriculture have tightened nose on selling duplicate/ substandard pesticides.
Over the years maximum apple growers have learnt these tricks and no more fall to to them. But they are now buying sprays from government registered sellers.
With the help of internet and social media, the growers are now in constant touch with government agencies and other experts to avail timely suggestions, directions.
Ultimately, farmers understand that the land they work over is for a short time, as it always belongs to the next generation. Thus they should practice sustainability in their farming methods.
During the past almost five years, there is a growing trend that apple industry cannot stand before imported apples, mainly from Iran. The apple growers in Kashmir should raise the quality, and emphasis should be on the packaging which can be a game changer for growers in Kashmir.
The focus on packaging will not only help to get better rates, it can also be exported to different parts of the world with a better value. This can make an impact on apple industry in the international market and the growers in Kashmir will get a new lease of life.
It is also time for the government now to give a fillip to the apple industry by making more and more cold storage units so that the growers who can't get the best market price should rather store the apples and remove the apples from the cold stores at an appropriate time to get the best deal.
Apart from that, government should also provide subsidies to the growers and budding entrepreneurs to make cold storage houses which will not only help them store apples but also can create job opportunities thus livelihood to many.
Author is a journalist and can reached at: lonesaju3@gmail.com
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.