Spray of Hope

BY SAJAD LONE

Whatever be the end, farmers always begin their agricultural activities with the hope that their hard-work will bear fruit for them. Despite losses farmers are tenacious and resilient because they believe in tomorrow.

Last year Apple growers in Kashmir alleged that they suffered massive losses due to sudden shutdown of national highway and due to export of Iranian Apple into Indian markets, however, Kashmiri Apple continues to be a favourite for thousands of people across the country.

As the spraying season approaches, the apple growers move out into their orchards for spraying different horticulture mineral oils (HMOs) to keep diseases like San Jo’s Scale and Red Mite at bay to ensure the quality of apple is not compromised.

Since some of the growers are going through massive debits and are not able to arrange mineral oil because of its cost, they have switched to some other alternatives, like use of Coroban mixing it with insecticides and pesticides that also keeps diseases at bay to some large extent.

The apple production in Kashmir is a story of ebbs and flows. Some years are more difficult than others due to mother nature, volatile markets, and other external forces which growers are unable to control. But despite these challenges, these stewards of the land keep apple farming alive year after year. Because for them Apple farming is a profession of hope and a catalyst to boost the economy of Kashmir.

For apple growers in Kashmir, it takes both blood and sweat to prepare yearly produce, as apple growing must go through series of sprays annually to keep the infections at bay at any cost.

Since the people connected with apple farming are mostly not highly qualified, nor have done any special course in apple growing, their entire hard-work relies on the advisories issued by horticulture department and the guidance of experts.