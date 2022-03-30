Spring: Fragrance in the air

Spring, also known as springtime, is one of the four seasons which succeeds winter and precedes summer. It also refers to rebirth, renewal, rejuvenation and regrowth.

The change in temperatures towards warm causes new plants to grow; “Spring forth” giving the season its name.In Kashmir valley it is a very sought-after season after the dull and monotonous winter months with its intense cold. In Kashmiri it is called “Sonth”.

The Persian new year “Navroz” which is also the beginning of spring was on 21st March and the Kashmiri Pandit new year will follows it on 2nd of April this year.

“Wande chali sheen gali bayi yee bahar” - Winter will go, the snow will melt, and the spring will return - is the line saying from Ghulam Ahmad Mahjoor, Shaiyre Kashmir. It indicates new hope in a philosophical way.