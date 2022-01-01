Srinagar: A city of crafts and folk art

Srinagar has qualified because of its crafts and folk art, which is an intrinsic part of its tradition and culture besides the breath taking natural beauty of the city itself. Being the famous tourist city, the tourists from all over world come to this city in search to buy the best quality, Pashmina shawls, carpets, hand woven rugs, woollen items, embroidered stoles and jackets, pherans, wood carving etc.

Traditionally the designers are heavily influenced by Persian, central Asia, Mughal and even Tibetian Art forms. The city is famous for many performing arts and traditional music. The artistic genius of the Kashmiri people is expressed in the fields of literature, poetry, literary images, shawl making, embroidery, wood work, wood carving, paper machie and metal work.

The art and crafts of Kashmir testify to the Kashmiri artist being a true lover of nature. Nature is reflected in all designs and decorative pattern of the Kashmiri Art. It is not possible to discuss Kashmiri craft and art in one write up. However, I may briefly discuss historical background of few crafts which has given Srinagar a distinct name in the world.

The Art of paper machie came to Kashmir in 14th century with Mir Syeed Ali Hamdani—a Persian scholar and mystic. The Kashmiri style of representing paper mache is unique and of highest quality. The common themes of naqashi are Kashmiri symbols like almonds, Chinar leaf, flowers and box pattern with precision of details.