Keeping the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in a good shape for the smooth vehicular traffic movement is always important. But it becomes more important during winter months when the highway gets frequently blocked due to snowfall and landslides.

The blockade results in disruption in travel on the road and also affects the supply of essential commodities and other food items to Kashmir from outside. Traffic management on the highway is another aspect, which has to be taken care of.

With increasing traffic rush, this management seemingly becomes challenging with the passage of time. Sometimes there is chaos and confusion.