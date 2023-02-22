Directions by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to authorities for reducing the travel time for light motor vehicles on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway under seven hours is significant.

Hopefully, the directions are followed in letter and spirit by the concerned authorities. Hostile weather and bad road conditions at several stretches make the travel on this highway very problematic sometimes.

Shooting stones and landslides keep on blocking the road and disrupting the vehicular traffic movement.

At times, not upto the mark traffic management leads to jamming on the highway and lot of time is wasted. Chief Secretary gave directions in this connection also.