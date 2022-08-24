Having already lost some time due to COVID-19 and other reasons, the projects under Srinagar Smart City Mission need to pick up more speed for timely completion.

This is important since the harsh winter is only some months away. Snowfall and freezing cold slows down to a large extent the pace of such work for months together.

As per the extended deadline, the Srinagar Smart City Mission, like other such smart city missions in the country, have to get completed by June, 2023.