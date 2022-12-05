Timely completion of the projects under the Srinagar Smart City Mission is important, but the works should be done in a coordinated manner to minimise the inconvenience faced by the people.

Reports say that simultaneous execution of works across the city has led to a number of problems for the residents in several areas. Partial closure of some of the roads, the subsequent traffic diversions and jamming is one such problem, which needs to be addressed.

The local residents say that they are not against development but such works must be executed in a way that they do not have to face much problems. The businessmen say that they should have been taken on board by the authorities, while planning and executing the works.