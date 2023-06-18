Accelerating the pace of works related to Srinagar Smart City Mission is very important to meet the set deadlines. Any slowing down can lead to missing of the deadlines.
Timely completion of the projects is also important so that the normal activities like smooth movement of traffic and business related activities get back to normal wherever these works are going on.
As the works started simultaneously on large scale last year at several places of the city, the people had to face lot of inconvenience. The digging of roads and footpaths and other works did affect the vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement.
Because of the traffic jamming the authorities had to disallow the movement of passenger buses and sumos through Residency Road and Maulana Azad Road and some other places. The lack of public transport caused difficulties for students, office goers and other commuters in these areas.
In some areas traffic movement was diverted from the routine routes. Since a number of projects were completed on priority basis, work on rest of the projects is in progress. For last several weeks there were reports of slowing down of the work on these projects.
As per reports the renovation work of Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk is facing delays. Footpaths from Regal Chowk to Ghanta Ghar are still incomplete. The pending works along the Jhelum riverfront have also witnessed a slowdown.
There were reports of slow pace of work from some other places also. The residents want the speedy work to continue and not to slow down. The officials said that the inclement weather slowed down the pace. Since the weather conditions have improved, the pace of work must gain momentum now.
The people say they are not against the development of the city and in fact want Srinagar to look more beautiful but the completion of the projects in time has to be also taken care of. According to officials out of the 137 works under Srinagar Smart City Mission, 66 have been completed and the work is going on 77 projects.
They added that these projects will not only upgrade infrastructure but would also improve the quality of life of the citizens. Few days back, the officials were directed by the top authorities to increase the pace of works so that the projects are completed at the earliest.
Hopefully the directions are followed in letter and spirit and the projects completed in time so that the inconvenience caused to commuters and others are put to an end and Srinagar gets a new look after the completion of the projects.