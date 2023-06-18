There were reports of slow pace of work from some other places also. The residents want the speedy work to continue and not to slow down. The officials said that the inclement weather slowed down the pace. Since the weather conditions have improved, the pace of work must gain momentum now.

The people say they are not against the development of the city and in fact want Srinagar to look more beautiful but the completion of the projects in time has to be also taken care of. According to officials out of the 137 works under Srinagar Smart City Mission, 66 have been completed and the work is going on 77 projects.

They added that these projects will not only upgrade infrastructure but would also improve the quality of life of the citizens. Few days back, the officials were directed by the top authorities to increase the pace of works so that the projects are completed at the earliest.

Hopefully the directions are followed in letter and spirit and the projects completed in time so that the inconvenience caused to commuters and others are put to an end and Srinagar gets a new look after the completion of the projects.