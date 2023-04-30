The work under Srinagar Smart City Project is in full swing. While some projects have been completed, the work on most others is going on. There is also a need to revisit the plan and execution of works in case there are some loopholes.
Surely, the work will help in beautification and development of the city in a big way. But the project must also resolve the persistent problems – the most notable being the lack of proper drainage system in most parts of the city.
The almost defunct street lights in most areas must also get special attention. In case such problems are not properly addressed, the very idea of a Smart City stands defeated.
Lack of drainage system converts most city roads at important places into ponds during heavy rainfall. The movement of vehicles and pedestrians becomes difficult.
The students, office goers and others who have to move through these water logged areas have to face lot of difficulties. Even the businesses gets hit in these areas. No serious attention has been paid towards this problem even as there has been strong demand from people for an effective drainage system.
Reports quoting official documents say that sewer lines and drainage lines have been laid on Residency Road, Maulana Azad Road, Lal Chowk, Polo view, Batamaloo-Qamarwari Road, Batamaloo-Mominabad Road and some other places.
However, no Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has so far been constructed under Smart City Project, the reports added. These drainage and sewage lines should be laid in other parts of the city also where there are drainage related problems.
The work should not remain confined to laying of lines only. Earlier also there were drainage and sewage lines. Efforts should be made so that the faults in the earlier system should not reoccur and the city roads must not become like ponds again.
For that, an elaborate system has to be developed. If the funds are not allocated properly for this purpose, those should be made available adequately. Same is the case with lighting system, which has become defective at several places.
There is no proper system for the maintenance of defective lights. There are complaints from various areas that the demands for effective lighting system are not met and subsequently the streets and roads plunge into darkness from evening.
The movement of pedestrians becomes problematic as packs of stray dogs keep on moving and attacking them in darkness. Authorities must pay attention towards this problem.
Smart City Project while making the city beautiful must also touch the drainage, sewage and lighting systems in an elaborate and effective way.