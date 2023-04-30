The work under Srinagar Smart City Project is in full swing. While some projects have been completed, the work on most others is going on. There is also a need to revisit the plan and execution of works in case there are some loopholes.

Surely, the work will help in beautification and development of the city in a big way. But the project must also resolve the persistent problems – the most notable being the lack of proper drainage system in most parts of the city.

The almost defunct street lights in most areas must also get special attention. In case such problems are not properly addressed, the very idea of a Smart City stands defeated.