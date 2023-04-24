Meeting the deadlines for the completion of Srinagar Smart City Projects is a must. This is important to minimise the inconvenience, being caused to the people, due to these works.

The people in Srinagar say that they are not against the development and beautification of the city, but starting of the work simultaneously almost on all projects did cause inconvenience to them.

The roadsides were dug in most parts, causing traffic jamming and difficulties in the movement of pedestrians. The heart of Srinagar city - the Lal Chowk, and its adjoining areas were also affected.