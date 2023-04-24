Meeting the deadlines for the completion of Srinagar Smart City Projects is a must. This is important to minimise the inconvenience, being caused to the people, due to these works.
The people in Srinagar say that they are not against the development and beautification of the city, but starting of the work simultaneously almost on all projects did cause inconvenience to them.
The roadsides were dug in most parts, causing traffic jamming and difficulties in the movement of pedestrians. The heart of Srinagar city - the Lal Chowk, and its adjoining areas were also affected.
The authorities had to disallow the movement of passenger buses and sumos through these areas. Subsequently students, studying in various educational institutions there, had to face the problem. So had the office goers and those working in large number of shops there.
They have to walk long distances on foot to catch buses and sumos. Once the work is completed the passenger buses and sumos should be immediately allowed entry into Lal Chowk and adjoining areas so that the problem of lack of public transport comes to an end there.
Same is the case with other areas, where similar restrictions are in force on the public transport. According to officials the work on some projects has been completed, and on some other projects is nearing completion, and on some projects it will take some more months.
They added that the rough weather conditions during winter and later during some part of autumn slowed down the pace of work and caused delay. They are hopeful that with the improvement in weather conditions, and longer days, the pace of work will gain further momentum. Doing work in night shifts will also be easier than winter.
It is being hoped that the deadline for completion of the works is met and the pace of the work will go on expected lines. Any unnecessary slowing down of the work, and consequent delay in the completion of the work has to be avoided in view of the inconvenience people are facing.
The officials say that Srinagar will get an entirely new look once the smart city projects are completed. People are eagerly waiting for such a time. Beautification and development of Srinagar city on a large scale was much awaited.
The executing agencies of the projects came under severe criticism by some quarters on issue like narrowing of city roads on the grounds that such a move can lead to more traffic jamming in future.
However, officials justified their moves saying that it would help create small parking stretches along the road and would in fact reduce traffic jamming. How the entire project finally lifts up the city can only be seen once all the works under this project are complete.