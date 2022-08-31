Stability and Sustainability

The mantra of stability and sustenance of a nation is not economics alone, but its central strength lies in societal blending, the threads to common agenda. Mutual respect, dignity, and plurality are its characteristics. It is the trust that multitude of people look towards their leader, who has a legitimate, legal acceptance.

He or she might be of a particular party, but he generates trust that each one looks towards him. Nehru is now being despised, even being deciphered in genealogy, yet in his times there were no two opinions, even among his opponents about his purity of intentions and deeds. Atal ji’s tribute to him stands testimony to it.

It is not possible to take him out from history, even if contemporarily is overlapped in imposition. It does not mean that our leader is less charismatic or his intentions are not sacred, yet the popular discourses on television shows, and social media from ruling party to opposition, portray as if the Indian masses are fractured.

This is not true. Common people irrespective of their transactional arrangements are bound by their social and cultural capital over the centuries of an evolved society. Their needs are similar and they imagine a better life chances to prevail, so that there is holistic development of the entire society.

Affluence in imbalanced society creates discourses and power politics debates, only to generate social fissures. This in longer run produces cracks in the society, instead of connecting. Dividing politics is a weakening strategy. The health of the nation is the health of its worst off, it could not be measured by GNP. For,’the carrying power of a bridge is not the average strength of the pillars, but the strength of the weakest pillar’.