Start work on Sanat Nagar flyover also

While the work for the construction of flyovers at Bemina and Nowgam crossings is going on, the work on the proposed Sanat Nagar flyover should also start at the earliest.

The government must take all necessary steps in this direction.

Some years back the then J&K government had almost approved construction of three flyovers at Bemina, Nowgam and Sanat Nagar junctions along Srinagar Bypass on National Highway-44, to ease the traffic congestion along the highway and road corridors.

The state government had also approached the union government for this purpose.