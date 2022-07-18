Start work on Sanat Nagar flyover also

While the work for the construction of flyovers at Bemina and Nowgam crossings is going on, the work on the proposed Sanat Nagar flyover should also start at the earliest.
The government must take all necessary steps in this direction.
Some years back the then J&K government had almost approved construction of three flyovers at Bemina, Nowgam and Sanat Nagar junctions along Srinagar Bypass on National Highway-44, to ease the traffic congestion along the highway and road corridors.
The state government had also approached the union government for this purpose.
But no headway could be made at that time. Later, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recommended to Central Government for building flyovers in Srinagar at the three important junctions in 2020. The implementation of these projects kept on getting delayed.
Finally, the Central Government gave approval for two flyovers at Bemina and Nowgam and work started this year. However, the work on Sanat Nagar grade separator did not begin.
According to some media reports, the approval for Sanat Nagar project is awaited from Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The work will start once the clearance is given.
J&K government must ensure its approval at the earliest so that work starts immediately.
The delay is already causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters. Sanat Nagar Crossing is equally important because of the heavy traffic rush on the highway and other adjoining roads.
Due to traffic jamming on the highway and corridor roads, lot of time of commuters is wasted there. Even as the traffic officials have made temporary diversions, but this measure has not fully solved the problem.
Secondly, the diversions are risky because of the speedy vehicles moving on the highway. The pedestrians particularly elderly persons, children and women find it difficult to cross the highway because of the vehicles moving at high speed.
The authorities must establish and operate Zebra Crossing to facilitate the safe crossing of road by pedestrians there.
Not only at Sanat Nagar, such Zebra Crossings should be made operational also at all other important junctions in Srinagar city.
Flyover at Bemina Crossing is being executed at a cost of Rs 31 crore by PWD. The work on flyover at Nowgam junction is being carried out at a cost of Rs 34 crore.
The two projects are scheduled to be completed in a year. It is hoped that Sanat Nagar flyover too gets clearance soon so that the work begins much before the onset of winter.