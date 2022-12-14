STARTUPS: Strategy, and Angel Finance

BY SHABIR AHMED HANDOO

In our geography Angel Finance is often mistaken for an equity broking service when the two are entirely different in nature and operations. This indicates a generally low level of financial literacy even in the present era of information explosion.

Literally speaking Angel Finance is about angelic investors who are ready to finance a dream with the hope of earning big if that dream fructifies, but also ready to face loss of capital knowing well that all dreams do not come true. Where nobody dares to play with their capital, angel investors show the way.

Angel finance is a happening phenomenon across the world being an advanced area of alternative finance which nowadays forms the backbone of startup economy. The conventional debt-based finance is more suited to established businesses and industrial setups.