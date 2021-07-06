Statistics, and fight against the Covid-19

· A basic understanding of inferential statistics:

People who appreciate inferential statistics will undoubtedly play a role in resolving the corona-virus crisis. Inferential statistics are a form of statistics that focus on the ability to extrapolate results from samples to larger populations. If you work for a pharmaceutical company and are trying to create a vaccine, you should have someone on your team who understands inferential statistics. This person will assess the results in your study (for example, the virus' effectiveness in a group of 20 young Indian adults) and decide if they are likely to apply to the general population. In reality, this is a crucial part of the entire procedure.

· A basic understanding of the concept of effect size:

That's exactly as it says on the tin. It encompasses a wide range of statistics that describe the magnitude of your impact in your sample data. If you're part of a vaccine development team and have proof that the trial vaccine's results are in fact minor, and just slightly more successful than placebos, you have crucial knowledge to help the team's future productivity.

· Skills related to SPSS or R or another cutting-edge statistical software package:

You'll most likely be introduced to and trained in either SPSS or R during your statistics education, since these are the most top-tier, cutting-edge statistical software packages. Not all can use these programmes, but if you can get halfway literate in one or both of them, you'll have crazy skills that others can depend on. You'll be able to easily generate descriptive reports on variables, statistics that look at relationships between variables, statistics that indicate whether any results are likely to be generalized to larger populations, and more.