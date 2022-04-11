Stepping up for multidisciplinary education

To me, there were three visible reasons which had chocked the career options for a student. One, she was given a combination of four or five subjects in which one of her subjects of interest was falling, but she was not comfortable in other subjects available/kept in the subject combination.

Second, the student could not find the subject of her choice in the nearby institution, and due to socio-economic & cultural reasons, she was discouraged from seeking admission to the far-away institution that offers the subject of her choice, resulting in choosing a stream, not of her choice in the nearby institution.

Third, the student could not opt for subjects from multiple streams or switch to different streams. Even though a student from science could later shift to arts, social science, commerce or humanities but there wasn't any such option vise versa.

Sometimes there was also no synchronisation of streams or subject combinations between 12th class and then college education, and for that matter, a student was forced to opt for a stream/subject combination already kept available by the college, which most of the time was different from what she has studied at the higher secondary level. As such, a student was dropping out in the middle.