Stone-Fruits of Kashmir

BY AAQIB JAVID DAR

While walking through the ambient lush-green horticulture fields here in Kashmir, one can fervently observe the ardent bumper crop of colourful stone fruits hanging low with their fresh fruity fragrance ripening and getting ready for harvest.

This year, the crop seems abundant and in turn corroborate for the boom of other apple varieties next to be harvested in the upcoming months. As first in line for the harvest, these fruits pave the way for commercial activities of growers and sellers by finding their way into the local mandis where auction per packaged box slowly catches the pace.

But amidst the jackpot crop production and wealthy speculations, all is not well with its current market value and continuous price fluctuations.