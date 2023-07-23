Story of a lift

A woman reduced to mere skeleton was struggling to go upstairs. Two persons aided her to walk up the stairs. She was in unbearable pain. Her forced breathing attested to her condition. It was more horrific for her to climb the stairs than to face the dreaded disease - cancer.

The lift at SKIMS State Cancer Institute had turned defunct soon after its inauguration. The authorities were in know of it. Indeed, administrative inertia was reigning supreme. It is impossible to describe the suffering the patients were to face.

This scenario was bound to catch the attention of any sensitive person around, especially an attendant. A functional lift in the apex Institute could have saved patients from the pain they unnecessarily were undergoing. The torment seemed to go unending for certain requests seeking mending of the machine had fallen flat.