Story of ‘hot money’

Let me begin by reproducing a short story. Once upon a time, a man landed in a village. He announced to the villagers that he would buy dogs for Rs.50. Since the village was full of dogs, the villagers went out in every corner of the village and started catching the dogs.

The man bought hundreds at Rs.50, but, as the supply started to diminish, the villagers stopped their efforts. The man further announced that he would now buy at Rs.75. This renewed the efforts of the villagers and they started catching dogs again.

Soon the supply diminished even further and the villagers started returning to their own respective work. The man again revised the offer rate and increased it to Rs.100. The supply of dogs became so little that it was an effort to even see a dog, let alone catch it!