Stray dogs: Threat to life

The increasing population of stray dogs in Srinagar is becoming a serious problem with every passing day. The authorities on the other hand seem clueless about how to find a solution. The people keep on becoming victims of dog bites.
They include children and elderly persons also. In some areas, the movement of pedestrians after sunset becomes difficult because of the dogs. If the residents venture out, they become the targets. The dog menace is not something new.
It is there for a long time now. But now it has become a more serious problem because of the increase in the population of dogs. Authorities in past did not deal with the problem the way they should have and they are not dealing with it even now also.
The problem has reached to a situation that the dogs are creating problems in some big educational and professional institutions also. In 2008, the officials had tried a solution. Hundreds of dogs were poisoned in Srinagar city and the officials wanted to kill thousands others.
This plan had to be abandoned due to strong objections by animal rights activists. The activists said that it is an illegal and cruel solution to a problem that could be solved through other ways.
Since then the other ways could not be found out. Sometimes sterilisation of dogs is done in a limited way but it is not proving to be a permanent solution.
The officials must also try to find out how the authorities in other cities outside deal with stray dog menace. National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had to intervene in 2015 into the issue. It took cognizance of media reports on the stray dog menace in New Delhi.
NHRC observed that prima facie, it is of the view that human rights should weigh above animal rights in a situation where human lives are at risk due to attack by animals.
However, the commission called for a debate by the civil society. In Srinagar, while the authorities have to find out a solution, the people must avoid doing things which invite dogs into residential areas.
Throwing of garbage outside houses should be stopped. The door to door collection of garbage by Srinagaar Municipal Corporation (SMC) should be encouraged. Increase in dog population invites the leopards into residential places.
The wild animal is sometimes sighted in various areas in Srinagar outskirts particularly in winter. This poses a threat to human lives. Dealing effectively with dog menace is an important task for authorities, which should not be ignored.