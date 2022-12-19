Stray dogs: Threat to life

It is there for a long time now. But now it has become a more serious problem because of the increase in the population of dogs. Authorities in past did not deal with the problem the way they should have and they are not dealing with it even now also.

The problem has reached to a situation that the dogs are creating problems in some big educational and professional institutions also. In 2008, the officials had tried a solution. Hundreds of dogs were poisoned in Srinagar city and the officials wanted to kill thousands others.

This plan had to be abandoned due to strong objections by animal rights activists. The activists said that it is an illegal and cruel solution to a problem that could be solved through other ways.