Streets Sing Silently

Street is where life moves; a public space that goes beyond means of mobility of any urban fabric. It transpires life in a way that is complex and crude. Displays and echoes realities irrefutable.

When asked what is it that you look forward to when you travel to a new city, Jeet Thayil, a distinguished poet and one-time journalist, said, “It’s the rhythm of a city. That feeling you get when you walk on the streets of a strange city”.

Of course, walking down the street, you hear it. Singing the situation. It tells the story. Of place and people. The strange faces, the strange facades. And the strange culture that seems to reflect certain similarities and several differences.

Besides, the street is a manifestation of both blatant and clandestine facts of any place. From westernized aroma to traditional smell, the street displays the binary picture. From bustling markets and malls to the guarded fringes, the city puts on view the uneasy peace as well as the undercurrent of violence.