Strengthening the ties

It was a unique occasion for Nepal and India when Indian prime minister, Narender Modi recalled his visit to Himalayan Kingdom in 2014 when he gave a formula ‘HIT ’(Highways, I-ways, and Trans-ways) for strengthening of Nepal and India relations aimed at eliminating the existing barriers.

Taking current ties to new height

It was a different ambiance during the recent occasion of signing of the agreements with his counterpart, Nepal PM, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prachanda when Modi expressed his optimism and confidence to take existing age old ties to a new height and make them as ‘Super Hit’ in times to come. Nepal PM Prachanda also reciprocated the gesture and appreciated Modi’s Neighbourhood Policy. Despite having close relations dating back to ancient times, it was the Indo-Nepal treaty of peace and friendship signed between two countries in 1950 which had laid the foundation of closer ties. Rana rulers of Nepal had welcomed close relations with the newly independent India, fearing a danger of ouster of their autocratic rule by China-backed communists. Pro China tilt of communist government led by former prime minister, K.P.S.Oli brought the relations between two nations to the lowest ebb. The ties witnessed an ascendency after coalition government comprising present PM, Kamal Dahal, Prachanda’s Communist Party of Nepal-Maoists Center (CPN-MC) and Nepali Congress, as dominant partner which is known for its close proximity to India since decades.

Break 25 years deadlock

Nepal has got every reason to smile as trilateral power agreement became a reality after several years of stalemate which will ensure import of 10,000 MW of power from Nepal for 10 years which will be earning thousands of crores of revenue and subsequently providing an advantage of additional availability of electricity for consumers in our country. It will enable Nepal to start the import of power up to 60 MW to Bangladesh through India though the final details will be worked out by the officials of three nations soon. As per Kulman Ghising, managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority, under the umbrella project, power companies of Nepal and India can sign medium or long-term electricity trade agreements which will end the existing cumbersome procedure of renewing of export agreement by Nepal every year. It will prove a path breaking event as buyers and sellers can sign power agreements for 25 years and Nepal can visualise its prosperity through energy export to India or other countries. Experts say that a key element of the bilateral partnership pertains to one of the important agreements signed between India and Nepal to develop the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Project which got approval from Nepal’s Investment Board prior to commencement of Prachanda’s visit to New Delhi. India is also developing a mega 900 MW Arun-III hydroelectric project in Nepal besides having a 490 MW Arun-4 hydroelectric project in the pipeline which will be taken to logical end in near future. India has also built several hydroelectric projects in Nepal which include Devighat (14.1 MW), Western Gandak (15 MW), Pokhara (1 MW), Trisuli (21 MW), which reflect old and close cooperation between two nations in the energy sector. Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra observed that two PMs had agreed to achieve tangible and time-bound progress on the Pancheshwar multipurpose project and India will cooperate with Kathmandu to set up a fertiliser plant in Nepal.