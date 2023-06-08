Strengthening the ties

It was a unique occasion for Nepal and India when Indian prime minister, Narender Modi recalled his visit to Himalayan Kingdom in 2014 when he gave a formula ‘HIT ’(Highways, I-ways, and Trans-ways) for strengthening of Nepal and India relations aimed at eliminating the existing barriers.
Taking current ties to new height
It was a different ambiance during the recent occasion of signing of the agreements with his counterpart, Nepal PM, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prachanda when Modi expressed his optimism and confidence to take existing age old ties to a new height and make them as ‘Super Hit’ in times to come. Nepal PM Prachanda also reciprocated the gesture and appreciated Modi’s Neighbourhood Policy. Despite having close relations dating back to ancient times, it was the Indo-Nepal treaty of peace and friendship signed between two countries in 1950 which had laid the foundation of closer ties. Rana rulers of Nepal had welcomed close relations with the newly independent India, fearing a danger of ouster of their autocratic rule by China-backed communists. Pro China tilt of communist government led by former prime minister, K.P.S.Oli brought the relations between two nations to the lowest ebb. The ties witnessed an ascendency after coalition government comprising present PM, Kamal Dahal, Prachanda’s Communist Party of Nepal-Maoists Center (CPN-MC) and Nepali Congress, as dominant partner which is known for its close proximity to India since decades.
Break 25 years deadlock
Nepal has got every reason to smile as trilateral power agreement became a reality after several years of stalemate which will ensure import of 10,000 MW of power from Nepal for 10 years which will be earning thousands of crores of revenue and subsequently providing an advantage of additional availability of electricity for consumers in our country. It will enable Nepal to start the import of power up to 60 MW to Bangladesh through India though the final details will be worked out by the officials of three nations soon. As per Kulman Ghising, managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority, under the umbrella project, power companies of Nepal and India can sign medium or long-term electricity trade agreements which will end the existing cumbersome procedure of renewing of export agreement by Nepal every year. It will prove a path breaking event as buyers and sellers can sign power agreements for 25 years and Nepal can visualise its prosperity through energy export to India or other countries. Experts say that a key element of the bilateral partnership pertains to one of the important agreements signed between India and Nepal to develop the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Project which got approval from Nepal’s Investment Board prior to commencement of Prachanda’s visit to New Delhi. India is also developing a mega 900 MW Arun-III hydroelectric project in Nepal besides having a 490 MW Arun-4 hydroelectric project in the pipeline which will be taken to logical end in near future. India has also built several hydroelectric projects in Nepal which include Devighat (14.1 MW), Western Gandak (15 MW), Pokhara (1 MW), Trisuli (21 MW), which reflect old and close cooperation between two nations in the energy sector. Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra observed that two PMs had agreed to achieve tangible and time-bound progress on the Pancheshwar multipurpose project and India will cooperate with Kathmandu to set up a fertiliser plant in Nepal.
Approval of Citizenship Bill
Observers feel that the approval of Citizenship Bill is being seen as an attempt by Prachanda to exhibit his closeness to India and United States though it may irritate the Dragon. Second, Prachanda chose India over China for his maiden visit which has sent good signal as it has proved fruitful which is evident from the signing of seven agreements thereby benefiting people of both countries.
Avoiding ticklish issues
Former Nepali diplomats in Kathmandu felt that Modi and Prachanda refrained from touching the irritants which could have spoiled the outcome of the latter’s visit. Prachanda tactfully touched the boundary issue and suggested resolving it through diplomatic channels. Communists led government of Oli had brought Nepal-India ties to lowest ebb when a map was redrawn showing Indian territories likeLipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories which had infuriated India and it had outrightly rejected this mischievous move. The then PM, Oli had also objected opening of 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand by defense minister, Rajnath Singh on May 8, 2020. It connects the Lipulekh pass having a height of 17,000 feet along the border with Tibet in Uttarakhand with Dharchula in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. Experts had attributed Oli’s actions to Chinese strategy to unsettle age-old ties between India and Nepal. Nepal had also opposed India’s action to bring out a revised political map showing the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladhakh which had created bitterness. As per clear determination and commitment to ensure success of his visit, Nepal PM did not fall prey to the suggestion made by two former PMs of Nepal Viz. Baburam Bhatrai and K.P.S.Oli who wanted him to raise an issue of the Akhand Bharat mural in the newly inaugurated parliament building which presents Kapilvasti,Biratnagar and Lumbini as parts of the Indian map.
The ‘Ramayana Circuit’
Both sides have agreed to speed up completion of projects related to Ramyanya Circuit which comprises 15 tourism circuits thereby strengthening religious and cultural ties in future. Modi and Prachanda recognised the centuries old ‘Roti-Beti’ bonds which refer to cross border marriages between people of two nations and resolved to preserve the same at all costs. Prachanda, a diehard communist, gave preference to India over China while finalizing his foreign visit after becoming PM six months ago. PM was seen in traditional dress of Daura Suruwal which was a complete deviation from communist ideology of ignoring such micro level codes.
PM also undertook a religious trip to Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and gave signal to pro Hindutava set up in Delhi. Nepal has got a lot of strategic importance for India as it shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A land locked Nepal heavily depends upon India for transportation of goods and services besides sea route. Nepal favoured an air route through Mahendergarh but a mid-path was preferred henceIndia has agreed to allow inbound flights to use the L626 route which enters Himalayan Kingdom from the west. India may agree only for aircraft flying at an altitude of 15,000 to 24,000 ft but experts say that it could be too low and uneconomical for the operation of the jets.
Successful visit of Nepal PM
Indian prime minister, Narender Modi made significant and meaningful observations about the impact of signing of seven agreements with his counterpart Prachanda which will have special bearing in shaping future economic ties which will be of mutual benefits and relevance. The well calibrated agreements having a goal of farsightedness covered various fields including cross - border petroleum pipeline trade and commerce, development of Integrated Check Posts and hydroelectric projects. Modi observed “myself and Prachanda took many important decisions to make partnership between the two countries as ‘Super Hit’ in future.” Prachanda was firm in his perception when he said “the age-old ties between two nations are of special significance and multi-faceted. The relationships stand on the solid foundation which are built on one hand by the rich tradition of cultural, socio-economic, civilizational, linkage and on the other by the firm commitment of the two countries to the time-tested principle of sovereign equality, mutual respect, understanding and cooperation.”
Analysts opine that outcome of four-day visit of Prachanda may not be in consonance with the policy of China to wean away Nepal from India because signing of seven agreements may change the dynamics of ties between two nations which may reach new height in future. It is a hard fact that new economic cooperation especially in hydel sector has got tremendous potential to bring prosperity in Himalayan Kingdom.
(Writer is a political analyst, having six-year experience of covering Nepal for a premier English daily of India)
