Strengthening Veterinary Resilience

Resilience, bouncing back from the adversity, of veterinarians ensures their professional growth and thereby of the profession. Veterinary profession contributes towards varied sectors of a society, being largely appreciated under the ‘One Health’ initiative.

Veterinarians (Vets) play an important role in food production and its safety, control of zoonotic infections, ecotourism and protection of environment.

Another sector wherein Vets have a significant role is the translational research that provides basis of therapeutics in human medicine. Considering the importance of this profession, it should always be in the interest of the policy makers to promote its professionals.