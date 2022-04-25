Resilience, bouncing back from the adversity, of veterinarians ensures their professional growth and thereby of the profession. Veterinary profession contributes towards varied sectors of a society, being largely appreciated under the ‘One Health’ initiative.
Veterinarians (Vets) play an important role in food production and its safety, control of zoonotic infections, ecotourism and protection of environment.
Another sector wherein Vets have a significant role is the translational research that provides basis of therapeutics in human medicine. Considering the importance of this profession, it should always be in the interest of the policy makers to promote its professionals.
To commemorate the role of Vets and to focus and pay attention towards their professional limitations, a day known as World Veterinary Day is being celebrated every year worldwide on the last Saturday of April.
This year the day falls on the 30th April and is themed at “Strengthening Veterinary Resilience”.
Veterinary profession is at odds in numerous perspectives and this demands resilient professionals that offer better and effective contribution without being stressed and worn-out. The studies show a decent percent (34%) of Vets with lower general resilience in Australia (Matthew and Co-workers, 2020) and in Canada (75%) as compared to the general population (Best and Co-Workers, 2020).
However, such studies on Vets in Indian subcontinent are mostly lacking. To find the solution, it is essential to know the problem. Vets often work hard comparable to that of medicos but fall short in acceptability to their level in the society.
The Veterinary set-up in the Indian subcontinent is very poor and this makes their job satisfaction even more compromised. The lack of basic facilities and the appreciable and effective manpower makes the work profile cumbersome and difficult to deliver.
Besides, in the Indian subcontinent the avenues in the Veterinary profession are limited. In western countries, all these lacunas may not be applicable but their own system of long working hours, dilemmas in ethics, and above all the challenging interactions with clients and problems managing personal finances demand resilient Vet professionals.
Management stressors like interpersonal conflicts and deficient clarity on individual responsibilities, besides the scheduled unspecialised roles too make it to the list of stressors.
There are varied factors that affect the adaptive outcome and thereby the resilience of the professional. Amongst all, two key factors that are considered as game changers are mindfulness and self-compassion. The former factor is defined as a conscious and passive, real-time awareness and non-judgmental acceptance of an experience, including all its emotional, cognitive, and sensory components.
The latter factor is seen as the compassion directed inward and relates to how individuals perceive themselves in times of distress and suffering. Both these factors are inversely co-related to the professional depression, burnout, and anxiety (McArthur and co-workers, 2017).
An Australian study on Vets shows personal resources (motivation, optimism, challenging adaptability and strength building ability) rather than the career stage, gender and region of work determines the resilience (McArthur and co-workers, 2021).
Contrarily, study in Canada shows that demographic factors like clinical practice type, role within clinics and marital status has negative correlation with the resilience (Perret and Co-Workers, 2020).
The difference in results in these studies is the lack of gold standard” tool to measure resiliency, besides the regional differences in the level of thrust and importance given to the animals and veterinary profession (Moffett and Bartram, 2017).
The question arises how to strengthen the ‘Resilience’ in the ‘Veterinary profession’? In general resilience can be developed and strengthened by reducing the vulnerability to the stressors and by managing the stress impact.
The professional vulnerability to stressors especially in Indian subcontinent can be reduced through development of good and organised veterinary set-up.
This can be achieved by: a) financial stabilisation of students during the study period; b) providing the good infrastructure that fulfils norms as per the scientific background; c) utilisation of scientific personnel as per the qualifications and specialisation and their support for continued higher learning; d) keeping trained para-vet staff available in lieu with the scientific requirements; e) reducing the burden of the non-technical work.
The other stressors like limited social acceptability, unemployment and being highly specialised technocrat can be neutralised through: a) development of specific characteristics including acceptance of personal limitations, remaining optimistic and learning to accept and manage uncertainties; b) mindfulness and self-compassion; c) creating and maintaining a supportive social network.
Besides, these general points, specific lessons for growing unemployed vets are: focus on developing and improving the CV, making yourself voluntarily available to gain experience and establishing the mentoring relationships with respected colleagues.
All the personal characteristics can be imparted if Vets/ students are exposed to such a course in their professional curriculum. This will help budding Vets to learn about the importance of building carrier resilience that can protect them against the negative impacts of workplace stressors and career setbacks.
Dr Mudasir Bashir Gugjoo, Assistant Professor, SKUAST-K
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.