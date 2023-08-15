It was interesting to observe the festive mood of people while celebrating 77th Independence Day in Kashmir. Over the past few years, a cheerful atmosphere on the occasion has returned among the common people in Kashmir irrespective of age, gender and status. The celebration of the Independence Day on large-scale in every nook and corner of the Jammu and Kashmir region is a testimony that widespread fear among populations across the region stands neutralized. And nobody can deny the credit of this irreversible change for betterment to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha whose accountability, transparency and merit (ATM) - driven governance is doing wonders in not only pulling Kashmir out of the turmoil successfully, but simultaneously rebuilding it on modern lines as undisputed crown of the country. Today, Kashmir is fast re-emerging as a region with tolerant traditions and pluralistic democracy.

All of us know that Independence Day is one of our most important national events. It was on August 15, 1947, when our country won freedom from British colonial rule. In other words, the day is a historic milestone in the history of India as on this day nearly two centuries of British rule ended and a journey of self-governance to determine the destiny of free India started. Even as many nations have a history of achieving freedom from their occupiers or coming into existence after creating geographical boundaries within a particular region, it has been an uphill task for most of them to stay afloat as a free nation. Such countries have been facing developmental and other challenges, hampering their growth after achieving freedom.

In other words, it has never been an easy task for countries to stay afloat as a free nation for lack of adequate resources and guidance.

However, India has dominated the global growth story by emerging as the most successful story after winning freedom from the British colonial rule and remains strong at 77. During its journey as a free nation, the country has been calibrating its developmental strategy to explore the economic potential and achieve economic independence to stay strong.